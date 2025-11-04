Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Baku Stock Exchange turnover reaches $54.6B in ten months

    Finance
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 16:57
    Baku Stock Exchange turnover reaches $54.6B in ten months

    The total value of transactions on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) reached 54.62 billion manats ($32.1 billion) in January-October this year, Report informs, citing the BSE.

    This represents an 8.5% increase compared to the same period last year, while the number of deals rose by 61.6% to 25,039.

    According to the BSE, repo operations accounted for 79.9% of the total turnover, or 43.65 billion manats ($25.68 billion), marking a 1.9% annual increase.

    During the specified period, the value of government securities transactions grew by 59.1% to 8.86 billion manats ($5.2 billion), whereas corporate securities transactions increased by 8.9% to 2.1 billion manats ($1.2 billion).

