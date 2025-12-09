Azerbaijani PM: Share of non-oil and gas sector in GDP to exceed 80%

While in 2022 the share of the non-oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan's gross domestic product (GDP) was 52%, the figure reached 72% in 2025, and by 2029 it will exceed 80%, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during today's plenary meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), during the third reading discussion of next year's budget package, Report informs.

"In recent years, Azerbaijan's economy has entered a stage of technological modernization and digital transformation. The quality indicators of economic growth have improved, modernization of economic infrastructure, innovation, and digitalization have become key priorities. In the medium term, the driving force of our economy will be the non-oil sector," the Prime Minister noted.