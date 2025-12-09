Azerbaijani parliament approves draft state budget for 2026
Finance
- 09 December, 2025
- 11:35
The Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan adopted the draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026" in its third reading.
According to Report, the draft was approved after discussions at today"s plenary session of parliament.
Latest News
13:06
Azerbaijan launches Industry 4.0 readiness program to boost industrial transformationICT
13:05
Kyrgyzstan interested in using capabilities of Azerbaijani satellitesICT
13:01
Azerbaijan, US discuss acceleration of TRIPP projectInfrastructure
12:45
Photo
Azerbaijan's defense minister hails NATO's role in ensuring peace and security worldwideMilitary
12:36
Azerbaijan's parliament approves amendments to tax and insurance lawsFinance
12:25
Azerbaijan may include childhood cancer treatment in compulsory health insurance systemDomestic policy
12:23
Azerbaijani PM: Share of non-oil and gas sector in GDP to exceed 80%Finance
12:14
Azerbaijan advancing efforts to establish military-industrial clusterDomestic policy
12:13