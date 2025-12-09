Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijani parliament approves draft state budget for 2026

    Finance
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 11:35
    Azerbaijani parliament approves draft state budget for 2026

    The Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan adopted the draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026" in its third reading.

    According to Report, the draft was approved after discussions at today"s plenary session of parliament.

    Milli Məclis 2026-cı ilin dövlət büdcəsi layihəsini üçüncü oxunuşda qəbul edib
    Милли Меджлис утвердил проект госбюджета на 2026 год

