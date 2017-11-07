 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani government not plans to increase electricity and water tariffs

    Finance minister Samir Sharifov has said© Report

    Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ The 2018 state budget envisages 55 mln AZN lending to "Azərişıq" OJSC and 22 mln AZN funds to "Azərsu" OJSC. This is mainly related to tariff structures.

    Report informs, Finance minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov said.

    "We cannot increase tariffs because it directly affects the material welfare of population. However, this has a negative impact on the financial position of these companies. Therefore, we should try to find a compromise option."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi