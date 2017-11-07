Azerbaijani government not plans to increase electricity and water tariffs

© Report

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ The 2018 state budget envisages 55 mln AZN lending to "Azərişıq" OJSC and 22 mln AZN funds to "Azərsu" OJSC. This is mainly related to tariff structures.

Report informs, Finance minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov said.

"We cannot increase tariffs because it directly affects the material welfare of population. However, this has a negative impact on the financial position of these companies. Therefore, we should try to find a compromise option."