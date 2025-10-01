Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    Azerbaijani Central Bank's forex reserves increased by approximately 1% in September

    Finance
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 15:58
    Azerbaijani Central Bank's forex reserves increased by approximately 1% in September

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves, as of today, amount to $11.31 billion, up 0.5% from September 1, Report informs referring to the CBA.

    According to the data, the regulator's foreign exchange reserves increased by 3.2% compared to the beginning of the year, but decreased by 4.1% year-on-year.

    CBA reserves Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan Mərkəzi Bankının valyuta ehtiyatları sentyabrda 1 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Валютные резервы ЦБА увеличились в сентябре примерно на 1%

    Latest News

    12:44

    Ilham Aliyev attending opening of plenary session of European Political Community Summit

    Other
    12:29
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    12:27

    Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contacts

    Foreign policy
    12:19

    Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'

    Foreign policy
    12:18
    Photo

    Booby-trap explosive device found in Shusha

    Military
    12:15

    Costa and von der Leyen hail meeting with President Ilham Aliyev as 'constructive'

    Foreign policy
    12:08

    Uzbekneftegaz invites third parties to participate in PSA with SOCAR in Uzbekistan

    Energy
    12:06

    Danish media: Copenhagen experienced serious problems in match against Qarabag

    Football
    All News Feed