Azerbaijani Central Bank's forex reserves increased by approximately 1% in September
Finance
- 01 October, 2025
- 15:58
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves, as of today, amount to $11.31 billion, up 0.5% from September 1, Report informs referring to the CBA.
According to the data, the regulator's foreign exchange reserves increased by 3.2% compared to the beginning of the year, but decreased by 4.1% year-on-year.
