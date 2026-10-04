Azerbaijani banks' net foreign assets up more than 20%
Finance
- 04 October, 2026
- 09:50
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As of September 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's banking sector recorded just over 32.462 billion manats (almost $19.1 billion) in net foreign assets, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
According to the CBA, this represents an increase of 1.4% compared to August 1, 25.6% since the beginning of the year, and 20.2% compared to September 1, 2025.
As of the reporting date, the banks' net domestic assets stood at approximately 22.516 billion manats ($13.25 billion), up 2.7% month-on-month and 8.4% year-on-year, although down 6.2% from the start of the year.
A total of 21 banks are operating in Azerbaijan, with combined assets amounting to just under 62.476 billion manats (just over $36.75 billion).
Azərbaycan banklarının xalis xarici aktivləri 20 %-dən çox artıb
Чистые внешние активы банков Азербайджана выросли более чем на 20%
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