Azerbaijani banks' net foreign assets up more than 20%

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As of September 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's banking sector recorded just over 32.462 billion manats (almost $19.1 billion) in net foreign assets, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the CBA, this represents an increase of 1.4% compared to August 1, 25.6% since the beginning of the year, and 20.2% compared to September 1, 2025.

As of the reporting date, the banks' net domestic assets stood at approximately 22.516 billion manats ($13.25 billion), up 2.7% month-on-month and 8.4% year-on-year, although down 6.2% from the start of the year.

A total of 21 banks are operating in Azerbaijan, with combined assets amounting to just under 62.476 billion manats (just over $36.75 billion).