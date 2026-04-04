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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Azerbaijani banks' net foreign assets reach $15.6B

    Finance
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 13:35
    Azerbaijani banks' net foreign assets reach $15.6B

    As of March 1, 2026, Azerbaijani banks' net foreign assets amounted to 26.52 billion manats (about $15.6 billion), the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) told Report.

    This represents a 0.5% decrease compared to the previous month, a 2.6% increase since the beginning of the year, and a 7.1% decline from March 1, 2025.

    On the same date, banks' net domestic assets stood at 22.6 billion manats (around $13.3 billion), up 4.9% from February, down 5.9% since the start of the year, and 24.6% higher than a year earlier.

    Currently, 22 banks operate in Azerbaijan with total assets of 57.13 billion manats (approximately $33.7 billion).

    Azerbaijani banks Net foreign assets Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)
    Azərbaycan banklarının xalis xarici aktivləri 7 % azalıb
    Чистые внешние активы банков Азербайджана сократились на 7%

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