Azerbaijani banks' net foreign assets reach $15.6B
Finance
- 04 April, 2026
- 13:35
As of March 1, 2026, Azerbaijani banks' net foreign assets amounted to 26.52 billion manats (about $15.6 billion), the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) told Report.
This represents a 0.5% decrease compared to the previous month, a 2.6% increase since the beginning of the year, and a 7.1% decline from March 1, 2025.
On the same date, banks' net domestic assets stood at 22.6 billion manats (around $13.3 billion), up 4.9% from February, down 5.9% since the start of the year, and 24.6% higher than a year earlier.
Currently, 22 banks operate in Azerbaijan with total assets of 57.13 billion manats (approximately $33.7 billion).
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