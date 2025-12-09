Azerbaijan, UAE discuss implementation of digital financial solutions

Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have discussed the implementation of digital financial solutions, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry.

The ministry's delegation paid a working visit to Dubai within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the UAE Ministry of Finance.

During the meetings, the focus was on studying advanced international practices in public finance management, deepening cooperation at institutional and technical levels, and exploring directions for applying digital financial solutions.

At the discussions, the parties explored the UAE Ministry of Finance's implementation of data-driven decision-making and analytical platforms in public finance management. They also exchanged views on presentations and practical issues on public-private partnership models in the public sector, e-tax administration, e-contracting, treasury management, and financial control mechanisms through digital platforms.

The meetings are considered significant for improving Azerbaijan's public financial management system, accelerating digital transformation processes, and enhancing efficiency in financial governance.