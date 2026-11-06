Azerbaijan to introduce state duty for registering foreigners at place of stay
Finance
- 06 November, 2026
- 12:11
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Azerbaijan will charge a state duty for the registration of foreigners and stateless persons at their place of stay, which was reflected in the draft law on amendments to the Migration Code, Report informs.
According to the amendment, cases of exemption from paying the state duty for the issuance of a temporary residence permit will be determined by the law "On State Duty."
A state duty will also be paid for the re-issuance of a work permit.
In addition, an extra state duty will be charged when issuing a new work permit due to the transfer of a foreigner or stateless person to another job with the same employer.
Azərbaycan əcnəbilər üçün bir sıra dövlət rüsumları müəyyən edir
Азербайджан устанавливает ряд госпошлин для иностранцев
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