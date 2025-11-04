Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijan to cut budget allocations to public legal entities by nearly 12%

    Finance
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 12:01
    According to tables included in Azerbaijan's budget package, the draft state budget for 2026 includes 895.2 million manats (nearly $526.6 million) in expenditures for 45 public legal entities, listed under a separate line item, Report informs.

    The opinion of the Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts on the draft law on the State Budget for 2026, this amount is 119.7 million manats ($70.4 million)-or 11.8%-less than the expected execution figure for the current year. More than half of the funds allocated to public legal entities in the upcoming year are projected to be directed toward wage-related expenses.

    The remaining funds are expected to be used throughout the year for the procurement of goods (works and services), non-financial assets, shares, other capital acquisitions, and various other expenditures.

    Azərbaycanda publik hüquqi şəxslərə büdcədən ayırmalar 12 %-ə yaxın azaldılır
    В 2026 году финансирование публичных юрлиц в Азербайджане сократится почти на 12%

