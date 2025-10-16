Azerbaijan to allocate 1.4B manats to repay its external government debt in 2026

In 2026, out of 2.457 billion manats planned for public debt servicing in the Azerbaijani state budget, external debt repayments will amount to 1.4 billion manats, according to the Medium-Term Budget Framework for 2026-2029, published by the Ministry of Finance, Report informs.

According to the document, 940 million manats of this amount will be principal payments, and 460 million manats will be interest expenses.

Next year, the budget for domestic public debt servicing includes 137 million manats in principal and 920.6 million manats in interest expenses. Total projected interest expenses on public debt for 2026 are projected at 1.38 billion manats.

($1=1.7 manats)