Azerbaijan spent over $3B on defense, national security in 9 months
Finance
- 22 October, 2025
- 15:37
In January–September 2025, Azerbaijan spent approximately 5.212 billion manats ($3.06 billion) from the state budget on defense and national security, Report informs, referring to the country's Ministry of Finance.
This figure represents a 15.6% or 702 million manats (just under $413 million) increase compared to the same period last year.
During this period, 62.1% of the allocated defense and security budget for 2025 was executed.
In total, just over 8.396 billion manats ($4.93 billion) were allocated from Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget for defense and national security expenditures.
