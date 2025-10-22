Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum

    Azerbaijan spent over $3B on defense, national security in 9 months

    Finance
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 15:37
    Azerbaijan spent over $3B on defense, national security in 9 months

    In January–September 2025, Azerbaijan spent approximately 5.212 billion manats ($3.06 billion) from the state budget on defense and national security, Report informs, referring to the country's Ministry of Finance.

    This figure represents a 15.6% or 702 million manats (just under $413 million) increase compared to the same period last year.

    During this period, 62.1% of the allocated defense and security budget for 2025 was executed.

    In total, just over 8.396 billion manats ($4.93 billion) were allocated from Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget for defense and national security expenditures.

    Azerbaijan defense expenditure Ministry of Finance
    Azərbaycan 9 ayda müdafiə və milli təhlükəsizliyə 5 milyard manatdan çox pul xərcləyib
    Расходы на оборону и нацбезопасность за 9 месяцев превысили 5 млрд манатов

    Latest News

    15:42

    Charles Veley: Ruins are rapidly turning into thriving cities in Karabakh

    Karabakh
    15:37

    Azerbaijan spent over $3B on defense, national security in 9 months

    Finance
    15:37

    Albania's National Directorate General: Cybersecurity must guard TAP from Caspian to Adriatic - INTERVIEW

    Energy
    15:23

    $1.7B invested in Azerbaijan's liberated lands over three quarters of 2025

    Finance
    15:19

    Azerbaijani and Armenian political experts hold discussions in Istanbul

    Foreign policy
    15:10

    Alen Simonyan hails Geneva meeting with Sahiba Gafarova as positive

    Foreign policy
    15:06

    Mehraj Mahmudov: Karabakh University seeks cooperation with European universities

    Other
    15:06

    One dead, six injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv

    Region
    15:01

    Putin will not attend G20 summit in South Africa personally

    Region
    All News Feed