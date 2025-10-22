Azerbaijan spent over $3B on defense, national security in 9 months

In January–September 2025, Azerbaijan spent approximately 5.212 billion manats ($3.06 billion) from the state budget on defense and national security, Report informs, referring to the country's Ministry of Finance.

This figure represents a 15.6% or 702 million manats (just under $413 million) increase compared to the same period last year.

During this period, 62.1% of the allocated defense and security budget for 2025 was executed.

In total, just over 8.396 billion manats ($4.93 billion) were allocated from Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget for defense and national security expenditures.