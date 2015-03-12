Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks for time deposits

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks for time deposits

as of 1 January 2015. Top ten banks for time deposits are below:

№ Banklar Müddətli depozitlər (min AZN) 1 Xalq Bank 629 532,93 2 Unibank 401 594,87 3 AG Bank 204 107,10 4 Access Bank 200 219,90 5 Bank Technique 191 166,01 6 Azer-Turk Bank 181 671,03 7 ASB Bank 177 310,21 8 Nikoil Bank 167 087,37 9 Demirbank 164 323,83 10 Rabitabank 143 653,00

