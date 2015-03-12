 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks for time deposits

    Report agency prepared ranking of banks for time deposits in 01/01/2015

    Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks for time deposits

    as of 1 January 2015. Top ten banks for time deposits are below:

    Banklar Müddətli depozitlər (min AZN)
    1Xalq Bank629 532,93
    2Unibank401 594,87
    3AG Bank204 107,10
    4Access Bank200 219,90
    5Bank Technique191 166,01
    6Azer-Turk Bank181 671,03
    7ASB Bank177 310,21
    8Nikoil Bank167 087,37
    9Demirbank164 323,83
    10Rabitabank143 653,00

    To get acquainted with the full list you should subscribe to the Report's newsletter economic information;

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi