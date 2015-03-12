Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks for time deposits

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks for time deposits
as of 1 January 2015. Top ten banks for time deposits are below:
|№
|Banklar
|Müddətli depozitlər (min AZN)
|1
|Xalq Bank
|629 532,93
|2
|Unibank
|401 594,87
|3
|AG Bank
|204 107,10
|4
|Access Bank
|200 219,90
|5
|Bank Technique
|191 166,01
|6
|Azer-Turk Bank
|181 671,03
|7
|ASB Bank
|177 310,21
|8
|Nikoil Bank
|167 087,37
|9
|Demirbank
|164 323,83
|10
|Rabitabank
|143 653,00
