    Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by number of customers (physical persons) revealed

    Report agency prepared ranking of banks by number of customers (physical persons) in 01.01.2015

    Baku.16 March.REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks by number of customers (physical persons) as of 1 January 2015. Top ten banks by number of customers (physical persons) are listed below:

    NoBanklar Number, physical persons
    1Access Bank338 882
    2Zamin Bank160 086
    3Demirbank143 117
    4Mugan Bank140 789
    5Bank Technique125 317
    6Rabitebank104 164
    7ExpressBank103 353
    8Nikoil Bank54 070
    9XalqBank53 364
    10AFB Bank36 923

