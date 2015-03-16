Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by number of customers (physical persons) revealed

Baku.16 March.REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks by number of customers (physical persons) as of 1 January 2015. Top ten banks by number of customers (physical persons) are listed below:

No Banklar Number, physical persons 1 Access Bank 338 882 2 Zamin Bank 160 086 3 Demirbank 143 117 4 Mugan Bank 140 789 5 Bank Technique 125 317 6 Rabitebank 104 164 7 ExpressBank 103 353 8 Nikoil Bank 54 070 9 XalqBank 53 364 10 AFB Bank 36 923

