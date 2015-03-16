Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by number of customers (physical persons) revealed

Baku.16 March.REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks by number of customers (physical persons) as of 1 January 2015. Top ten banks by number of customers (physical persons) are listed below:
|No
|Banklar
|Number, physical persons
|1
|Access Bank
|338 882
|2
|Zamin Bank
|160 086
|3
|Demirbank
|143 117
|4
|Mugan Bank
|140 789
|5
|Bank Technique
|125 317
|6
|Rabitebank
|104 164
|7
|ExpressBank
|103 353
|8
|Nikoil Bank
|54 070
|9
|XalqBank
|53 364
|10
|AFB Bank
|36 923
