Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan's state debt disclosed

    Finance
    • 28 January, 2026
    • 15:54
    Azerbaijan's state debt disclosed

    As of January 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's external state debt amounted to just over $4.81 billion (8.183 billion manats), or 6.3% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Report informs, citing the country's Ministry of Finance.

    Meanwhile, the internal public debt for the reporting period exceeded 17.804 billion manats (approximately $10.5 billion), equal to 13.8% of GDP.

    Compared to January 1, 2025, external public debt decreased by 6.7%, while internal public debt fell by 4.6%.

    Thus, by the end of last year, the country's total public debt stood at just over 25.987 billion manats (approximately $15.3 billion), which is 5.3% less than at the end of the previous year.

    In the 2025 state budget, 757 million manats were allocated for servicing domestic public debt (136.8 million manats for principal and 620.2 million manats for interest), and just over 1.342 billion manats for servicing external public debt (959.7 million manats for principal and 382.8 million manats for interest). In total, almost 2.1 billion manats were allocated for debt servicing, with overall savings of 300.1 million manats achieved.

    1 USD = 1.70 AZN

    Azerbaijan state debt Ministry of Finance
    Azərbaycanın dövlət borcu açıqlanıb
    Минфин обнародовал последние цифры по госдолгу Азербайджана

    Latest News

    21:06

    Lithuania prolongs sanctions against Russia, Belarus until end of 2027

    Other countries
    20:44

    Agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijani and Georgian interior ministries approved

    Foreign policy
    20:27

    Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss strengthening economic cooperation

    Business
    20:12

    President orders celebration of Azerbaijani poet Khagani Shirvani"s 900th anniversary

    Domestic policy
    19:52

    PM: Lithuania will use funds from EU loan to strengthen air defense

    Other countries
    19:28

    Iran says ready for dialogue with US

    Other countries
    19:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and EC mull energy partnership priorities

    Energy
    18:28
    Photo

    Jeyhun Bayramov visits Museum of Communist Party of China

    Foreign policy
    18:21

    President of Uzbekistan to visit Türkiye

    Region
    All News Feed