Azerbaijan's state debt disclosed

As of January 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's external state debt amounted to just over $4.81 billion (8.183 billion manats), or 6.3% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Report informs, citing the country's Ministry of Finance.

Meanwhile, the internal public debt for the reporting period exceeded 17.804 billion manats (approximately $10.5 billion), equal to 13.8% of GDP.

Compared to January 1, 2025, external public debt decreased by 6.7%, while internal public debt fell by 4.6%.

Thus, by the end of last year, the country's total public debt stood at just over 25.987 billion manats (approximately $15.3 billion), which is 5.3% less than at the end of the previous year.

In the 2025 state budget, 757 million manats were allocated for servicing domestic public debt (136.8 million manats for principal and 620.2 million manats for interest), and just over 1.342 billion manats for servicing external public debt (959.7 million manats for principal and 382.8 million manats for interest). In total, almost 2.1 billion manats were allocated for debt servicing, with overall savings of 300.1 million manats achieved.

1 USD = 1.70 AZN