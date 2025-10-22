Azerbaijan's public debt stands at 25.4B manats as of October 1
- 22 October, 2025
- 15:54
As of October 1, Azerbaijan's public debt amounted to 25.37 billion manats ($14.92 billion), representing 19.5% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), according to the Ministry of Finance.
Of the total debt, 17.05 billion manats ($10.03 billion) is domestic debt, while the external debt stands at $4.89 billion.
