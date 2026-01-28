Azerbaijan's oil and gas budget revenues rise 7.2% in 2025

In 2025, Azerbaijan's state budget revenues from the oil and gas sector totaled 18,828.4 million manats ($11.08 billion).

According to Report, citing data from Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Finance, this figure exceeds the 2024 level by 1,266.9 million manats ($745.2 million), or 7.2%.

The data show that in the structure of state budget revenues from the oil and gas sector in 2025, 23.1%, or 4,347.4 million manats ($2.56 billion), was generated through tax authorities, while 76.9%, or 14,481 million manats ($8.52 billion), came from transfers from the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan.

Of the revenues collected through tax authorities, 52%, or 2,260.3 million manats ($1.33 billion), was generated from profit tax under the Shah Deniz project; 41.3%, or 1,795.4 million manats ($1.06 billion), from taxes and other payments by SOCAR; and 6.7%, or 291.7 million manats ($171.6 million), from profit tax under the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli project.