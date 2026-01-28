Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan's oil and gas budget revenues rise 7.2% in 2025

    Finance
    • 28 January, 2026
    • 15:36
    Azerbaijan's oil and gas budget revenues rise 7.2% in 2025

    In 2025, Azerbaijan's state budget revenues from the oil and gas sector totaled 18,828.4 million manats ($11.08 billion).

    According to Report, citing data from Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Finance, this figure exceeds the 2024 level by 1,266.9 million manats ($745.2 million), or 7.2%.

    The data show that in the structure of state budget revenues from the oil and gas sector in 2025, 23.1%, or 4,347.4 million manats ($2.56 billion), was generated through tax authorities, while 76.9%, or 14,481 million manats ($8.52 billion), came from transfers from the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan.

    Of the revenues collected through tax authorities, 52%, or 2,260.3 million manats ($1.33 billion), was generated from profit tax under the Shah Deniz project; 41.3%, or 1,795.4 million manats ($1.06 billion), from taxes and other payments by SOCAR; and 6.7%, or 291.7 million manats ($171.6 million), from profit tax under the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli project.

    Azerbaijan Ministry of Finance state budget oil revenues
    Azərbaycanda neft-qaz sektoru üzrə büdcə daxilolmaları 7 %-dən çox artıb
    Нефтегазовые доходы бюджета Азербайджана в 2025 году выросли на 7,2%

    Latest News

    21:06

    Lithuania prolongs sanctions against Russia, Belarus until end of 2027

    Other countries
    20:44

    Agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijani and Georgian interior ministries approved

    Foreign policy
    20:27

    Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss strengthening economic cooperation

    Business
    20:12

    President orders celebration of Azerbaijani poet Khagani Shirvani"s 900th anniversary

    Domestic policy
    19:52

    PM: Lithuania will use funds from EU loan to strengthen air defense

    Other countries
    19:28

    Iran says ready for dialogue with US

    Other countries
    19:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and EC mull energy partnership priorities

    Energy
    18:28
    Photo

    Jeyhun Bayramov visits Museum of Communist Party of China

    Foreign policy
    18:21

    President of Uzbekistan to visit Türkiye

    Region
    All News Feed