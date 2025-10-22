Azerbaijan's minimum subsistence, need criterion set at AZN300 for 2026
Finance
- 22 October, 2025
- 18:04
In 2026, Azerbaijan's minimum subsistence and need criterion are projected to be 300 manats ($176.47), said MP Musa Guliyev, Chairman of the Labour and Social Policy Committee of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, Report informs.
Guliyev noted that this represents an increase of 15 manats ($8.82) or 5.3% compared to 2025.
The committee chair added that the minimum living standard will be: 317 manats ($186.47) for the working-age population; 245 manats ($144.12) for pensioners; and 260 manats ($152.94) for children.
