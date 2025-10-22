Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Azerbaijan's minimum subsistence, need criterion set at AZN300 for 2026

    Finance
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 18:04
    In 2026, Azerbaijan's minimum subsistence and need criterion are projected to be 300 manats ($176.47), said MP Musa Guliyev, Chairman of the Labour and Social Policy Committee of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, Report informs.

    Guliyev noted that this represents an increase of 15 manats ($8.82) or 5.3% compared to 2025.

    The committee chair added that the minimum living standard will be: 317 manats ($186.47) for the working-age population; 245 manats ($144.12) for pensioners; and 260 manats ($152.94) for children.

    Azərbaycanda gələn il yaşayış minimumu və ehtiyac meyarı 300 manat olacaq
    В Азербайджане прожиточный минимум и критерий нуждаемости составят 300 манатов

