Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan's mandatory state personal insurance costs to reach over 62M manats

    Finance
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 15:22
    Azerbaijan's mandatory state personal insurance costs to reach over 62M manats

    State mandatory personal insurance expenditures in Azerbaijan are expected to amount to 62.1 million manats ($36.5 million) this year, 21.8% more compared to the previous year, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Finance.

    During the reporting period, state mandatory personal insurance costs are forecast to account for 0.1% of total expenditures under the economic classification.

    mandatory personal insurance Azerbaijan Ministry of Finance
    Azərbaycanda dövlət icbari şəxsi sığorta xərcləri 22 %-ə yaxın artırılıb
    Госрасходы на личное страхование в Азербайджане вырастут почти на 22% в 2026 году

    Latest News

    16:57

    BIG releases statistics on mass repressions against Sikhs in India

    Foreign policy
    16:47
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev interviewed by local TV channels

    Domestic policy
    16:44

    Azerbaijan imports $44.3M in cement and ceramics from Türkiye in 2025

    Business
    16:42

    Oil stocks, precious metals rise amid developments in Venezuela

    Finance
    16:23

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijan's Orthodox Christian community on Christmas

    Domestic policy
    16:07

    Subsidies for Azerbaijani universities expected to rise by over 5%

    Finance
    16:04

    About 70,000 hectares cleared of mines in liberated Azerbaijani lands

    Karabakh
    15:50

    Malaysia to push for two-term limit for prime ministers, further reforms

    Other countries
    15:40

    Azerbaijan's state debt reaches 19.5% of GDP as foreign liabilities decline

    Finance
    All News Feed