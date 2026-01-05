Azerbaijan's mandatory state personal insurance costs to reach over 62M manats
- 05 January, 2026
- 15:22
State mandatory personal insurance expenditures in Azerbaijan are expected to amount to 62.1 million manats ($36.5 million) this year, 21.8% more compared to the previous year, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Finance.
During the reporting period, state mandatory personal insurance costs are forecast to account for 0.1% of total expenditures under the economic classification.
