Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Azerbaijan's insurance sector collects 1.5B manats in premiums

    Finance
    • 14 January, 2026
    • 18:30
    Azerbaijan's insurance sector collects 1.5B manats in premiums

    Last year, approximately 1.5 billion manats ($882.35 million) in insurance premiums were collected through 16 insurance companies in Azerbaijan, 11% compared more compared to 2024, said Vusal Gurbanov, Executive Director of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    Gurbanov also noted that insurance payouts in 2025 totaled around 920 million manats ($541.2 million), roughly 25% higher than the previous year.

    As a result, for every 100 manat ($58.8 million) collected in premiums last year, 61.3 manats ($36) were paid out, up from 55.6 manats ($32.7) in 2024.

    Insurance premiums Vusal Gurbanov Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycanın sığorta bazarı 11 % böyüyüb
    Страховой рынок Азербайджана за 2025 год вырос на 11 %

    Latest News

    19:31

    Metsola calls for stronger sanctions against 'those sustaining the Iranian regime'

    Other countries
    19:14

    At least 32 killed after crane falls on train in Thailand

    Other countries
    19:05

    'Only the USA' can safeguard Greenland against Russia, China, Trump insists

    Other countries
    18:50

    Matthew Bryza: TRIPP route to boost Azerbaijan's transit role

    Region
    18:30

    Azerbaijan's insurance sector collects 1.5B manats in premiums

    Finance
    18:13

    Ukrainian envoy Husyev, Hikmet Hajiyev mull strategic partnership

    Foreign policy
    17:58

    Mexico reaffirms commitment to strengthening ties with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:57

    36 historical exhibits return to Azerbaijan after two decades abroad

    Cultural policy
    17:48

    Azerbaijan waives visa requirements for Somali diplomatic, service passport holders

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed