Azerbaijan's insurance sector collects 1.5B manats in premiums

Last year, approximately 1.5 billion manats ($882.35 million) in insurance premiums were collected through 16 insurance companies in Azerbaijan, 11% compared more compared to 2024, said Vusal Gurbanov, Executive Director of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Gurbanov also noted that insurance payouts in 2025 totaled around 920 million manats ($541.2 million), roughly 25% higher than the previous year.

As a result, for every 100 manat ($58.8 million) collected in premiums last year, 61.3 manats ($36) were paid out, up from 55.6 manats ($32.7) in 2024.