    Azerbaijan's GDP reaches 129.1B manats in 2025

    Finance
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 11:14
    Azerbaijan produced gross domestic product (GDP) worth 129.1 billion manats ($75.9 billion) in 2025, representing a 1.4% increase compared to 2024, according to the State Statistical Committee, Report informs.

    Over the past year, value added in the oil and gas sector declined by 1.6%, while the non-oil and gas sector expanded by 2.7%.

    In terms of structure, industry accounted for 33% of GDP. Trade and repair of vehicles made up 11.3%, transport and warehousing 7.1%, construction 6.5%, agriculture, forestry and fishing 5.9%, tourism and public catering 2.8%, and information and communications 2.1%. Other sectors contributed 21.7% to GDP, while net taxes on products and imports represented 9.6%.

    GDP per capita in Azerbaijan amounted to 12,602 manats ($7.412) during the year.

