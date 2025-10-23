Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Azerbaijan's forex reserves up by almost 11% in year

    Finance
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 12:55
    Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves as of October 1, 2025, are estimated at $81.472 billion, Report informs.

    Some $70.161 billion (86.1%) of these are held by the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), while $11.310 billion (13.9%) are held by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    In the third quarter of this year, the country's foreign exchange reserves increased by $3.802 billion (4.9%), including SOFAZ assets by $3.646 billion (5.5%), and the CBA's foreign exchange reserves by $156.6 million (1.4%).

    Over the past year (compared to the figure as of October 1, 2024), the country's foreign exchange reserves increased by $7.978 billion (by 10.85%): the assets of the State Oil Fund of Ukraine (SOFAZ) grew by $8.464 billion (by 13.7%), while the foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Ukraine (CBA) decreased by $485.3 million (by 4.1%).

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan SOFAZ forex reserves
    Azərbaycan son 1 ildə valyuta ehtiyatlarını 11 %-ə yaxın artırıb
    Валютные резервы Азербайджана за год выросли почти на 11%

