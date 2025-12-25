Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Azerbaijan's forex reserves reach nearly $84B

    Finance
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 08:51
    Azerbaijan's forex reserves reach nearly $84B

    Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves have increased by $12.6 billion (+17.7%) since the beginning of the year, reaching $83.6 billion, Report informs referring to the Central Bank data.

    The Central Bank holds $11.4 billion, a 4.3% increase from the same figure at the beginning of the year.

    The country's foreign exchange reserves are approximately 17 times greater than its external debt.

    Azərbaycanın valyuta ehtiyatları 84 milyard dollara yaxınlaşır
    Валютные резервы Азербайджана достигли почти $84 млрд

