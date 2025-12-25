Azerbaijan's forex reserves reach nearly $84B
Finance
- 25 December, 2025
- 08:51
Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves have increased by $12.6 billion (+17.7%) since the beginning of the year, reaching $83.6 billion, Report informs referring to the Central Bank data.
The Central Bank holds $11.4 billion, a 4.3% increase from the same figure at the beginning of the year.
The country's foreign exchange reserves are approximately 17 times greater than its external debt.
Latest News
09:59
Azeri Light crude rises to $66.62 per barrelEnergy
09:51
Father of national hero seeks punishment for those responsible for AZAL plane crashIncident
09:42
Photo
Video
Victims of Baku-Grozny plane crash commemorated in BakuIncident
09:38
4 dead, 3 missing in coal mine accident in SW ChinaOther countries
09:27
CBA currency exchange rates (25.12.2025)Finance
09:20
Photo
Azerbaijan relocates 308 more residents to Aghdam cityDomestic policy
09:15
China's FDI in Azerbaijan exceeded $400M by June 2025Finance
09:12
PM: Georgia aims to make Middle Corridor most reliable, safest corridor in regionRegion
09:11