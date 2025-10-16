Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry places over 10B manats in bank deposits

In April-October of 2025, Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry placed 10.4 billion manats ($6.117 billion) in deposits across local banks through 22 separate auctions

According to Report, it was reflected in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework released by the Ministry of Finance for the next four years.

The document states that the deposited funds generated 76.9 million manats ($45.2 million) in interest income, of which 66.6 million manats ($39.1 million) in matured interest payments have already been transferred to the state budget.

Since April 2025, surplus funds from the unified treasury account have been placed in commercial banks via deposit auctions.