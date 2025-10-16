Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry places over 10B manats in bank deposits

    Finance
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 10:09
    Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry places over 10B manats in bank deposits

    In April-October of 2025, Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry placed 10.4 billion manats ($6.117 billion) in deposits across local banks through 22 separate auctions

    According to Report, it was reflected in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework released by the Ministry of Finance for the next four years.

    The document states that the deposited funds generated 76.9 million manats ($45.2 million) in interest income, of which 66.6 million manats ($39.1 million) in matured interest payments have already been transferred to the state budget.

    Since April 2025, surplus funds from the unified treasury account have been placed in commercial banks via deposit auctions.

    Maliyyə Nazirliyi bu il yerli banklarda 10 milyard manatdan çox depozit yerləşdirib
    Минфин в этом году разместил более 10 млрд манатов на депозитах в местных банках

