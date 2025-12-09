Azerbaijan's economy grows by 1.6%

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Finance
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 12:13
    In January–November of 2025, Azerbaijan generated 1.6% more gross domestic product (GDP) compared to the same period last year, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at today's plenary meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), during the third reading discussion of next year's budget package, Report informs.

    Asadov highlighted that over the past year, value added in the oil and gas sector decreased by 1.8%, while in the non-oil and gas sector it increased by 3.2%.

    Azərbaycan iqtisadiyyatı 1,6 % böyüyüb
    Экономика Азербайджана за 11 месяцев выросла на 1,6%

