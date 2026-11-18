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The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and ROX Capital Group have discussed opportunities for further cooperation, Report informs referring to the CBA.

First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Aliyar Mammadyarov met with Head of ROX Capital Group Nguyen Huong Loan.

The parties discussed the state of Azerbaijan's financial sector, implemented reforms, and investment opportunities, as well as ROX Group's initiatives for developing the banking sector.

Particular attention was paid to lending issues, prudential requirements, banking legislation, and possible next steps for developing cooperation.