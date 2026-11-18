Udis are delighted to be able to hold religious services at the Amaras Monastery again after two centuries, Deputy Chairman of the Albanian-Udi Christian Religious Community Rafik Danakari told journalists during a visit by community representatives to the monastery in the Khojavand district.

According to Report's Garabagh bureau, he stressed that the monastery had remained closed to Udis for nearly two centuries.

"Today, we, the Udis, descendants of Caucasian Albanians, visited the Amaras Monastery, performed religious rites, lit candles and offered prayers. For almost two centuries, we had no opportunity to visit this monastery – the church was kept closed to prevent us from praying here. The main purpose was to bring the Udis under the Armenian Gregorian Church," he said.

Danakari stressed that Udis have been able to freely visit Azerbaijan's liberated territories and their holy sites for the past six years.