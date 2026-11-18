Azerbaijan climb three places in FIFA rankings
Football
- 18 November, 2026
- 14:40
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Azerbaijan's national football team have climbed three places in the FIFA world rankings to 124th, with 1,145.18 points.
According to Report, the team coached by Aykhan Abbasov defeated Liechtenstein 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League and Andorra 3-1 in a friendly.
Spain top the rankings with 2,004.48 points, followed by Argentina with 1,966.13 and France with 1,950.82.
Azərbaycan millisi FIFA reytinqində üç pillə irəliləyib
Сборная Азербайджана поднялась на три позиции в рейтинге ФИФА
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