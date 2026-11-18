Azerbaijan and BP have held discussions on the development of joint energy projects, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in a post on X, Report informs.

"We discussed the development of joint energy projects with Gio Cristofoli, BP's Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye. We reviewed the development of the deep gas resources of the ACG field, the progress of the ShahDeniz and Garabagh projects, the electrification of BP's energy infrastructure, as well as cooperation opportunities in the renewable energy sector," Shahbazov said.