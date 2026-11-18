Azerbaijan, BP discuss development of joint energy projects
Energy
- 18 November, 2026
- 14:01
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Azerbaijan and BP have held discussions on the development of joint energy projects, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in a post on X, Report informs.
"We discussed the development of joint energy projects with Gio Cristofoli, BP's Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye. We reviewed the development of the deep gas resources of the ACG field, the progress of the ShahDeniz and Garabagh projects, the electrification of BP's energy infrastructure, as well as cooperation opportunities in the renewable energy sector," Shahbazov said.
Photo
Photo
Latest News
14:09
Michelson announces date when Russian LNG supplies to Europe will endEnergy
14:01
Photo
Azerbaijan, BP discuss development of joint energy projectsEnergy
13:57
Photo
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan exchange experience in financial sectorFinance
13:44
Yasar Guler: Türkiye strengthens military cooperation with AzerbaijanRegion
13:33
Photo
Second high-level meeting of Baku Dialogue on Water for Climate Action held within COP31Ecology
13:25
Rector: Establishment of Garabagh University in liberated lands holds crucial message to worldEducation and science
13:13
NewMed Energy: Consortium including SOCAR, BP completes seismic surveys offshore IsraelEnergy
13:04
Photo
European Championships: Azerbaijani boxer Sabuhi Alizada's Armenian opponent disqualifiedSports
12:52
Photo
Members of Albanian-Udi Christian community visit Amaras Monastery in AzerbaijanReligion