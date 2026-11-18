Stay up to date with the top news!

Agil Alasgar, head of the Yeni Çağ Media Group and Deputy Chairman of the Turkish Internet Media Union (TİMBİR), has paid a working visit to Northern Cyprus.

According to Report, within the framework of the visit, Alasgar participated in meetings with President Tufan Erhürman and Prime Minister Ünal Üstel of Northern Cyprus.

At the meeting with President Erhürman, the delegation was led by TİMBİR Chairman Süleyman Basa, while at the meeting with Prime Minister Üstel it was headed by First Deputy Chairman Cüneyt Altıparmak.

The meetings focused on the development of relations between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Northern Cyprus, expanding media cooperation across the Turkic world, enhancing information exchange, and exploring opportunities for joint projects.

Agil Alasgar presented commemorative gifts featuring Azerbaijani national ornaments to President Tufan Erhürman and Prime Minister Ünal Üstel.

He also attended an official reception held to mark the 43rd anniversary of the founding of Northern Cyprus, celebrated as Republic Day.

As part of the visit, Alasgar also met with Ertan Birinci, head of Genç TV, one of Northern Cyprus's first private radio and television broadcasters.

During the meeting, the parties discussed expanding cooperation between Yeni Çağ Media Group and Genç TV, organizing joint broadcasts, strengthening mutual information exchange, and implementing collaborative media projects.