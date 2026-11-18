A strategic partnership agreement is being developed between Azerbaijan and US-based agricultural machinery manufacturer John Deere, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov said, Report informs, citing the ministry.

Mammadov made the announcement during a roundtable discussion held in a hybrid format at the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C., as part of his visit to the United States. The event was attended by leading US agricultural companies.

He noted that the proposed cooperation would cover not only agricultural machinery but also the adoption of modern technologies and the entire value chain.

Mammadov said the partnership could become a model for cooperation between the Azerbaijani government and US companies, adding that Azerbaijan was also open to similar partnerships in other areas of the agricultural sector.

The meeting addressed ways to expand agricultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States, investment opportunities, and the application of modern technologies and artificial intelligence in the agricultural sector.

Jennifer Miel, Vice President for the Middle East, Central Asia and Türkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce, said that local companies supported the signing of a Strategic Partnership Charter between Azerbaijan and the United States. She recalled the active participation of US companies in the investment forum held in Baku and emphasized that agriculture was one of the strategic sectors of Azerbaijan's economy.

Miel noted that US companies could contribute to the development of Azerbaijan's agricultural sector through modern technologies, agricultural machinery, data analytics, artificial intelligence and forecasting solutions.

Mammadov provided an overview of the reforms, government programs and strategic objectives aimed at developing Azerbaijan's agricultural sector. He said that key priorities included transitioning from extensive to intensive farming, generating greater added value with fewer resources, and increasing the country's level of self-sufficiency in food production.

The minister emphasized that particular importance was being attached to developing modern infrastructure, adopting innovative technologies, and investing in scientific research and education to ensure the sustainable development of the agricultural sector. He also highlighted Azerbaijan's interest in adopting leading international practices and cooperating with major global companies.

Rashad Huseynov, Director of the Center for Agricultural Research under the Ministry of Agriculture, delivered a presentation on the current state of Azerbaijan's agricultural sector, its key development indicators, investment potential and future growth prospects.