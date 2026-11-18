German and Azerbaijani companies have significant potential for joint investment, particularly in the energy sector, including green hydrogen production and the development of renewable energy sources, according to a post published by the German Foreign Office on social media following Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul's visit to Baku.

According to Report, it was noted that during his visit, Wadephul held talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. The sides discussed a shared strategic agenda aimed at deepening cooperation in the political, economic, defence, cultural and scientific spheres.

The German Foreign Office stressed that Azerbaijan is already an important and reliable trading partner for Germany in the South Caucasus. German companies export cars, machinery and chemical products to Azerbaijan.

It further noted that Azerbaijan is one of Europe's most important oil suppliers and meets an increasing share of the EU's gas import needs. This makes an important contribution to the EU's energy balance, helping reduce dependence on individual countries.

German and Azerbaijani companies also have significant potential for joint investment in the energy sector, for example, in green hydrogen production and renewable energy sources, the statement said.

The German Foreign Office also highlighted interfaith dialogue and everyday tolerance towards people of different religious denominations as distinctive features of Azerbaijan. During his visit to the Ashkenazi and Georgian synagogues in Baku, Johann Wadephul met with representatives of the Jewish, Christian and Muslim communities, where he had an opportunity to see firsthand the interfaith harmony in secular Azerbaijan.

Following his visit to Baku, Johann Wadephul travelled to Yerevan. The German Foreign Office noted that, after decades of conflict, Azerbaijan and Armenia are engaged in a peace process supported by Berlin.

The ministry stressed that conflict resolution amid international instability could serve as an example for other regions and help strengthen stability beyond their borders.