European Commission launches new €45 billion support instrument for Ukraine
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- 18 November, 2026
- 14:33
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The European Commission has unveiled the Ukraine Support Instrument, which provides for allocating up to €45 billion to Kyiv in 2027, according to Interfax-Ukraine, cited by Report.
"There is a funding gap for Ukraine in 2027. Today, we are proposing a €45 billion Ukraine Support Instrument for 2027," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in Brussels on Wednesday.
According to von der Leyen, Ukraine will repay these funds only after Russia pays reparations.
Avropa Komissiyası Ukrayna üçün 45 milyard avroluq yeni dəstək aləti təqdim edib
ЕК запустила новый инструмент поддержки Украины на 45 млрд евро
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