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The latest round of political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan and Austria's Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs was held in Baku, the MFA told Report.

Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, while the Austrian delegation was led by Hannah Liko, Director General of the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs.

During the consultations, the parties exchanged views on the current state of Azerbaijan-Austria relations, prospects for their further development, and planned initiatives within this framework. Regional and international issues were also discussed.

The sides emphasized the importance of arranging reciprocal official visits, maintaining regular contacts and holding meetings on the sidelines of international events to further strengthen political dialogue.

The participants also exchanged views on priority areas for expanding economic cooperation. They highlighted the importance of strengthening collaboration in culture, science, education and tourism.

The consultations also covered the current situation in the region, the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, and large-scale rehabilitation, reconstruction and demining efforts underway in the liberated territories.

The sides exchanged views on issues on the international agenda and focused on cooperation within multilateral platforms and international organizations.

Other matters of mutual interest were also discussed during the consultations.