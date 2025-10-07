Azerbaijan's Central Bank attends IORWG's annual conference
Finance
- 07 October, 2025
- 19:31
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) took part in the annual international conference of the International Operational Risk Working Group (IORWG), held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Report informs, referring to the CBA.
The CBA was represented by a delegation led by Deputy Chair Gular Pashayeva.
As part of the event, CBA's Director of Risk Management Department, Mahammad Maharramli, delivered a presentation on GRC & Integrated Risk Management.
Azerbaijan's participation as co-chair in the IORWG conference-which brings together 119 central banks and supervisory authorities-demonstrates its strong commitment to collaboration and knowledge exchange for more effective and efficient operational risk management.
