Azerbaijan's CBA updates forecasts on current account surplus
Finance
- 29 October, 2026
- 11:05
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Azerbaijan's current account surplus is expected to amount to $8.5 billion in 2026 and $5.4 billion in 2027, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
In July, the CBA projected a surplus for the current account balance of $6.1 billion for 2026 and $5.2 billion for 2027.
"Against the backdrop of elevated prices for key export commodities and continued positive trends in non-oil and gas exports of goods and services, the Central Bank revised upwards its forecasts for the current account surplus in 2026 and 2027," the CBA said.
AMB cari əməliyyatlar balansının profisiti ilə bağlı proqnozlarını yeniləyib
ЦБА повысил прогноз профицита счета текущих операций Азербайджана до $8,5 млрд в 2026г
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