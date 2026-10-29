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Azerbaijan's current account surplus is expected to amount to $8.5 billion in 2026 and $5.4 billion in 2027, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

In July, the CBA projected a surplus for the current account balance of $6.1 billion for 2026 and $5.2 billion for 2027.

"Against the backdrop of elevated prices for key export commodities and continued positive trends in non-oil and gas exports of goods and services, the Central Bank revised upwards its forecasts for the current account surplus in 2026 and 2027," the CBA said.