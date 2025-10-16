Azerbaijan's budget revenues from state property leases to increase in 2026
Finance
- 16 October, 2025
- 12:14
In 2026, Azerbaijan's state budget revenues from the lease of state property, land under privatized facilities, and enterprises will amount to 40 million manats, Report informs referring to the Medium-Term Budget Framework for 2026-2029, published by the Ministry of Finance.
This revenue amount exceeds the 2025 forecast by almost 17.65%.
($1=1.7 manats)
Latest News
12:59
Number of families resettled in Khojavand may reach 1,500 by end of 2025Infrastructure
12:58
Azerbaijan triples its petroleum coke export revenuesEnergy
12:57
Azerbaijani company to build canned food plant in UzbekistanBusiness
12:50
Photo
President accepts credentials of newly appointed Ambassador of Netherlands to AzerbaijanForeign policy
12:47
US military helicopters make emergency landings in western Japan airportOther countries
12:46
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev receives Executive Director of UN Human Settlements ProgrammeForeign policy
12:40
Impeached president confirms he fled Madagascar at weekendOther countries
12:14
Azerbaijan's budget revenues from state property leases to increase in 2026Finance
12:11