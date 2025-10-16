Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Azerbaijan's budget revenues from state property leases to increase in 2026

    Finance
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 12:14
    Azerbaijan's budget revenues from state property leases to increase in 2026

    In 2026, Azerbaijan's state budget revenues from the lease of state property, land under privatized facilities, and enterprises will amount to 40 million manats, Report informs referring to the Medium-Term Budget Framework for 2026-2029, published by the Ministry of Finance.

    This revenue amount exceeds the 2025 forecast by almost 17.65%.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Azerbaijan budget revenues Finance Ministry
    Azərbaycanda dövlət torpaqlarının icarəyə verilməsindən daxilolmalar üzrə proqnoz 25 % artırılır
    Доходы госбюджета Азербайджана в 2026г от аренды госземель увеличатся на 25%

    Latest News

    12:59

    Number of families resettled in Khojavand may reach 1,500 by end of 2025

    Infrastructure
    12:58

    Azerbaijan triples its petroleum coke export revenues

    Energy
    12:57

    Azerbaijani company to build canned food plant in Uzbekistan

    Business
    12:50
    Photo

    President accepts credentials of newly appointed Ambassador of Netherlands to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    12:47

    US military helicopters make emergency landings in western Japan airport

    Other countries
    12:46
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives Executive Director of UN Human Settlements Programme

    Foreign policy
    12:40

    Impeached president confirms he fled Madagascar at weekend

    Other countries
    12:14

    Azerbaijan's budget revenues from state property leases to increase in 2026

    Finance
    12:11

    Emin Huseynov: About 100,000 people to be settled in Azerbaijan's Aghdam by 2040

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed