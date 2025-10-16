Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Azerbaijan's budget for 2026 increased

    Finance
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 08:38
    Azerbaijan's budget for 2026 increased

    Azerbaijan's state budget revenues and expenditures for 2026 have been increased by 186 million manats and 155 million manats, respectively, compared to the initial version, according to the Medium-Term Budget Framework for 2026-2029 published by the Ministry of Finance, Report informs.

    According to the document, budget revenues next year are expected to amount to 38.609 billion manats (0.7% more than the approved 2025 forecast), while expenditures are expected to amount to 41.703 billion manats (+0.7%).

    As a result, the state budget is expected to have a deficit of 3.94 billion manats, a 1.4% increase compared to the previous year.

    In 2026, Azerbaijan's consolidated budget revenue is expected to increase by 144.1 million manats compared to the initial estimate, at 44.969 billion manats, while expenditures are expected to increase by 156.2 million manats, at 48.839 billion manats.

    This represents an increase of 2.3% and 2.5%, respectively, compared to the approved 2025 forecasts.

    As a result, the consolidated budget is expected to have a deficit of 3.869 billion manats, a 5.2% increase over the previous year.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Finance Ministry Azerbaijan budget revenues
