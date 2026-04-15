Azerbaijan projects gradual rise in budget spending through 2030

Azerbaijan expects consolidated budget expenditures to reach 50.1 billion manats in 2027, according to the Medium-Term Budget Framework for 2027–2030 published by the Ministry of Finance, Report informs.

This figure is 1.27 billion manats, or 2.6%, higher than the approved level for 2026.

Spending is projected to increase further to 50.86 billion manats in 2028, 52.17 billion manats in 2029, and 53.85 billion manats in 2030.

State budget expenditures are also forecast to grow from 42.2 billion manats in the next year to 42.83 billion manats in 2028, 43.56 billion manats in 2029, and 44.45 billion manats in 2030.

For the next year, 61.6% of budget spending is expected to go to current expenditures (26.0 billion manats), 32.7% to capital expenditures (13.8 billion manats), and 5.7% to debt servicing and obligations (2.4 billion manats).

($1=1.7 manats)