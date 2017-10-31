Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund ends Q3 2017 with 3.5 mln AZN profit

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Total assets of Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund (AMF) amounted to 874.415 mln AZN as of October 1, 2017.

Report informs referring to AMF's financial report, it is 29.25% more compared with October 1, 2016.

During reporting period, total liabilities of the AMF increased by 37.15% to 471,994 mln AZN, including liabilities on issued securities increased by 37.9% up to 465.712 mln AZN.

During the year the total capital of the Fund increased by 19.4% up to 397.544 mln AZN. The authorized capital increased by 14.4% and reached 377.279 mln AZN.

Notably, AMF was established on August 18, 2016 on the basis of the Mortgage Fund under the Central Bank of Azerbaijan operating since 2005.