Azerbaijan may revise its mineral tax policy for energy resources
Finance
- 06 November, 2025
- 12:16
Azerbaijan may revise its policy on the application of mineral tax to crude oil, natural gas, and condensate extracted from underground resources.
According to Report, this proposal is reflected in the draft budget package for 2026.
Amendments to the Tax Code are planned in this regard. Under the proposed changes, the mineral tax rate would be set at 12 manats ($7.06) per ton of crude oil and 15 manats ($8.82) per 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas and condensates. Currently, the mineral tax rate is 26% for crude oil and 20% for natural gas.
