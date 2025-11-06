Azerbaijan may boost excise rates on energy drinks

Azerbaijan is considering raising excise rates on energy drinks.

According to Report, this proposal is reflected in the draft budget package for 2026.

Amendments to the Tax Code are planned in this regard. Under the proposed changes, the excise rate for non-alcoholic energy drinks would increase from 3.1 manats ($1.82) to 3.3 manats ($1.94) per liter. Additionally, the excise rate for low-alcohol beverages (with alcohol content not exceeding 9%) would rise from 0.4 manat ($0.24) to 0.5 manat ($0.29) per liter.