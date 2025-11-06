Azerbaijan may boost excise rates on energy drinks
Finance
- 06 November, 2025
- 12:27
Azerbaijan is considering raising excise rates on energy drinks.
According to Report, this proposal is reflected in the draft budget package for 2026.
Amendments to the Tax Code are planned in this regard. Under the proposed changes, the excise rate for non-alcoholic energy drinks would increase from 3.1 manats ($1.82) to 3.3 manats ($1.94) per liter. Additionally, the excise rate for low-alcohol beverages (with alcohol content not exceeding 9%) would rise from 0.4 manat ($0.24) to 0.5 manat ($0.29) per liter.
Latest News
13:23
Pashinyan: Armenia ready to ensure cargo transit from Azerbaijan to TürkiyeRegion
13:05
BP discloses ACG production volume for 9 months of 2025Energy
12:37
Armenia to allocate additional $11 million for defense needsRegion
12:34
Excise taxes on cigarettes and cigars may be increased in AzerbaijanFinance
12:28
Azerbaijan plans to introduce duties on import of more than one mobile phone per yearMilli Majlis
12:27
Azerbaijan may boost excise rates on energy drinksFinance
12:27
Number of active VAT payers in Azerbaijan grows 9% this yearBusiness
12:16
Azerbaijan may revise its mineral tax policy for energy resourcesFinance
12:14
Photo