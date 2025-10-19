Azerbaijan, Islamic financial institutions mull strengthening cooperation

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov attended the meeting and Luncheon of the Governors of the Islamic Development Bank Member States, organized within the framework of the 2025 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group during his visit to the United States, Report informs.

"The gathering provided an excellent opportunity to exchange views with H.E. Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group, and fellow governors on shared priorities in advancing sustainable and inclusive growth across the member states," Jabbarov wrote on X.

Particular attention was given to preparations for hosting the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group in Azerbaijan, as well as to further strengthening cooperation with Islamic financial institutions in support of common development goals, according to Jabbarov.