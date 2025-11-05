Azerbaijan, IsDB mull inclusive approaches within global financial system
Finance
- 05 November, 2025
- 20:45
Azerbaijan and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group discussed inclusive approaches in the global financial system, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on X. Report informs.
"We were pleased to meet with Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, within the framework of the Arab Coordination Group High-Level Roundtable. Our discussions focused on the priority areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the IsDB Group, inclusive approaches within the global financial system, and the ongoing preparations for the Annual Meetings of the IsDB Group, which will be held in Baku in 2026," Jabbarov wrote on X.
