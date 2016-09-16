 Top
    Azerbaijan increases manat deposit insurance rate to 15%

    It was carried out after CBA increased discount rate to 15%

    Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ Manat deposit insurance rate in Azerbaijani banks has been increased from 12% to 15%.

    Report informs, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Banks Association,  Zakir Nuriyev told reporters.

    According to him, it was carried out after Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) increased discount rate to 15%: 'Of course, increase of insured deposits rate will raise prices of the funds attracted by the banks, but experience shows gradual reduction in interests'. 

