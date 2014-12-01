Azerbaijan Government Bonds Index increased

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ. The index of government bonds of Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan - AGBI (Azerbaijan Government Bonds Index) rose by 3.5% and as of December 1 made 2 652.54 points. Average index made 94,73 points. As of December 1, the amount of the present value of the bonds in circulation rose by 4.33% and amounted to 135,534,332 manats.

According to Report's estimates, the index of short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan - ACBDI (Azerbaijan Central Bank Debts Index) rose by 0.01% and made 199.98 points.Average index made 99.99 points.As of December 1, the amount of the present value of notes in circulation increased by 0.01% and amounted to 9,998,799 manats.

Index of bonds of Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund - AMFBI (Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund Bonds Index) rose by 0.02% and made 873.94. Average index made 109,24 points.