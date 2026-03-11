Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    President of East Timor arrives in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 09:13
    President of East Timor arrives in Azerbaijan

    President of East Timor José Ramos-Horta arrived in Azerbaijan on March 11 to participate in the Global Baku Forum.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that the guest was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and other officials.

    Ramos-Horta is among world leaders and high-level guests who will participate in the forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. The forum outlines broad discussions on global challenges, multilateral cooperation, and international security issues.

