Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    ADB ready to support Azerbaijan's environmental bond issuances

    Finance
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 12:17
    ADB ready to support Azerbaijan's environmental bond issuances

    The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is ready to support any environmentally focused bond issuance in Azerbaijan's capital market, regardless of size, both as an investor and adviser, ADB's Senior Investment Officer Senan Shabanov said during the 20th International Caspian Investment Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    Shabanov noted that if any state body, state-owned or partly state-owned company, or private-sector entity is ready to discuss environmental and climate-related initiatives with ADB, the bank can assist in their issuance plans.

    Reviewing market indicators, he stated that Azerbaijan's primary securities market grew by more than 60% last year, while the secondary market expanded by over 50%. Yet challenges remain, as the ratio of market capitalization to GDP in Azerbaijan is still in single digits, compared with 22%, 28%, and 30% in other countries of the region.

    Despite this, Shabanov stressed that growth potential is significant: regulators, local investment companies, state-owned entities, and major corporations are ready to act as issuers in the market-an encouraging sign for future development.

    Asian Development Bank bond issuance 20th International Caspian Investment Forum
    ADB: Azərbaycanda ətraf mühitə bağlı emissiya layihələrini məbləğdən asılı olmayaraq dəstəkləməyə hazırıq
    АБР готов поддержать экологические проекты в Азербайджане независимо от стоимости

    Latest News

    15:36

    Merz: Germany to increase aid to Ukraine to €11.5B euros in 2026

    Other countries
    15:28

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mull Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

    Infrastructure
    15:20

    Iran seeks to send cargo to Armenia via Nakhchivan by rail - EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    15:16
    Photo

    Baku hosts first Young Railway Workers Forum as part of CIS council meeting

    Infrastructure
    14:57

    Uzbekistan plans to use Zangazur corridor for strategic cargo - EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    14:45

    Construction of Rasht–Astara railway in Iran to begin after Novruz holiday – EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    14:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Russia sign agreement on bilateral digital data exchange

    Infrastructure
    14:33

    Azerbaijani deputy PM meets with his Russian counterpart

    Foreign policy
    14:26

    Cargo between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan soars in four years

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed