ADB ready to support Azerbaijan's environmental bond issuances

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is ready to support any environmentally focused bond issuance in Azerbaijan's capital market, regardless of size, both as an investor and adviser, ADB's Senior Investment Officer Senan Shabanov said during the 20th International Caspian Investment Forum in Baku, Report informs.

Shabanov noted that if any state body, state-owned or partly state-owned company, or private-sector entity is ready to discuss environmental and climate-related initiatives with ADB, the bank can assist in their issuance plans.

Reviewing market indicators, he stated that Azerbaijan's primary securities market grew by more than 60% last year, while the secondary market expanded by over 50%. Yet challenges remain, as the ratio of market capitalization to GDP in Azerbaijan is still in single digits, compared with 22%, 28%, and 30% in other countries of the region.

Despite this, Shabanov stressed that growth potential is significant: regulators, local investment companies, state-owned entities, and major corporations are ready to act as issuers in the market-an encouraging sign for future development.