Holidays extended in 15 districts of Romania due to heavy snowfall
Other countries
- 08 January, 2026
- 15:53
In 15 districts across Romania, the return of schoolchildren from the New Year's holidays has been postponed due to heavy snowfall, Digi24 noted, citing the Ministry of Education, Report informs.
According to the approved school year schedule, Romanian schoolchildren were supposed to return from the holiday break on January 8, but in 15 districts across the country, plans were changed due to severe winter weather.
Depending on the district and specific schools, classes on Thursday have either been cancelled or are being held online. In some places, in-classroom instruction has been cancelled for both Thursday and Friday.
