Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    IDF detects failed rocket launch from Gaza City toward Israel

    Other countries
    • 08 January, 2026
    • 15:33
    IDF detects failed rocket launch from Gaza City toward Israel

    The IDF says it detected a failed rocket launch a short while from the area of Gaza City toward Israeli territory, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

    According to the military, the projectile fell inside Gaza, near a hospital. Hebrew media updates that the rocket fell near IDF outposts in the area.

    There are no reported casualties.

    In what it calls a rapid "closing of the circle," the IDF says it carried out a targeted strike on the launch site.

    The army says it views any attempt by terror groups in Gaza to carry out attacks against Israeli forces or civilians with "great severity."

    IDF strike Gaza City
    İsrail ərazisinə Qəzzadan raket atılıb
    Израильская армия сообщила о неудачном ракетном пуске из Газы

    Latest News

    16:46

    TPAO, ExxonMobil subsidiary agree to joint operations in Black, Mediterranean seas

    Energy
    16:22

    Pashinyan: Active work underway to delimit border within TRIPP

    Region
    16:18

    Russia expresses concern over US seizure of Marinera tanker

    Region
    16:15

    US armwrestler sanctioned after doping test at World Championship in Baku

    Individual sports
    16:13
    Photo

    Baku hosts official opening ceremony of 'Khizi-Absheron' Wind Power Plant - UPDATED

    Domestic policy
    15:53

    Holidays extended in 15 districts of Romania due to heavy snowfall

    Other countries
    15:33

    IDF detects failed rocket launch from Gaza City toward Israel

    Other countries
    15:18

    Armenia expects to reach $3.8B in tourism revenue by 2030

    Region
    15:17

    Azerbaijan restores persimmon exports to Latvia

    Business
    All News Feed