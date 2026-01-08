IDF detects failed rocket launch from Gaza City toward Israel

The IDF says it detected a failed rocket launch a short while from the area of Gaza City toward Israeli territory, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

According to the military, the projectile fell inside Gaza, near a hospital. Hebrew media updates that the rocket fell near IDF outposts in the area.

There are no reported casualties.

In what it calls a rapid "closing of the circle," the IDF says it carried out a targeted strike on the launch site.

The army says it views any attempt by terror groups in Gaza to carry out attacks against Israeli forces or civilians with "great severity."