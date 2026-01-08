IDF detects failed rocket launch from Gaza City toward Israel
Other countries
- 08 January, 2026
- 15:33
The IDF says it detected a failed rocket launch a short while from the area of Gaza City toward Israeli territory, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.
According to the military, the projectile fell inside Gaza, near a hospital. Hebrew media updates that the rocket fell near IDF outposts in the area.
There are no reported casualties.
In what it calls a rapid "closing of the circle," the IDF says it carried out a targeted strike on the launch site.
The army says it views any attempt by terror groups in Gaza to carry out attacks against Israeli forces or civilians with "great severity."
